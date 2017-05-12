Sarajevo, Baku went through aggressio...

Sarajevo, Baku went through aggression of their neighboring countries

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The capitals of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Azerbaijan became brotherly cities back in 1972 as parts of two today nonexistent states - Yugoslavia and the USSR, says an article dedicated to the 45th anniversary of these relations, published by the Sarajevo Times. Not even pedantic socialist arbitrators of that time could see all the similarities between the two cities, two cultures, and countries, says the article.

