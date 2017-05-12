Romani Culture Museum present Pusija'...

Romani Culture Museum present Pusija's photographs

An exhibition of photographs by Nihad Nino Pusija mapping the situation of Romanies from former Yugoslavia as undesirable refugees of the Balkan war will be opened in the Museum of Romany Culture in Brno today, its spokeswoman Kristina Kohoutova has told reporters. Pusija, who comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina, but has been living in Germany for 25 years, will also hold two photographic workshop for the public, on May 13-14 and 16-17.

Chicago, IL

