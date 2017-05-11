Post-Crisis Bank Deleveraging in Emer...

Post-Crisis Bank Deleveraging in Emerging Europe Likely Complete: Report

A falling stock of bad loans has brightened the outlook for banks operating in emerging Europe, a report from the Vienna Initiative said on Thursday, adding that the funding pullback seen after 2008 was likely at an end. Based on data from the Bank for International Settlements, the report said banks across Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe had trimmed exposure to the region by about 0.5 percent of gross domestic product in the second half of 2016, versus a 0.3 percent fall in the first six months of the year.

Chicago, IL

