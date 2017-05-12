Montenegro looks West, away from Moscow
Often enough through history, while the international community focuses on the huge problems it faces, it's easy to overlook important small places crying out, "Pay attention, pay attention!" My nominee for the country deserving attention this week is independent Montenegro, a place you may not even know. It is a tiny place on the map -- in fact, it is not even ON many maps -- but it is intensely beautiful, with soaring mountains, gleaming lakes and sprawling natural ports on the Adriatic Sea that have made the little nation a target for others' imperial desires for centuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC