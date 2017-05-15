Melania Trump to be honored with stat...

Melania Trump to be honored with statue in Europe

Bosnia and Herzegovina is honoring First Lady Melania Trump with a life-size statue. The Slovenian-born former model gained popularity in the country during the election campaign.

Chicago, IL

