James McAvoy to star in Escape

Friday May 12

The 'Split' actor will star as a professor who decides to stay in the war zone of Yugoslavia in 1992 to continue teaching but his opportunity to join his family is closing and has to fight his way out. The script for 'Escape' has been written by first-time screenwriter Vanya Asher who based it around his own family's experiences in conflict-torn Sarajevo, the city where they lived until the country broke-up in 1992.

