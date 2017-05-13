Int'l agricultural fair kicks off in Serbia
The 84th International Agricultural Fair opened Saturday in Serbian city of Novi Sad, with latest machines on display from around 60 countries. Opening the fair, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that agriculture is one of Serbia's biggest development potentials and that international cooperation in this area at a regional level such as that with Bosnia and Herzegovina is of extreme significance.
