Global Fund elects new board chair
The board of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria met in Rwandan capital Kigali Wednesday and selected Aida Kurtovic as its new Chair for a two-year term. Kurtovic, who is from Bosnia and Herzegovina, had served as Vice-Chair for the past two years.
