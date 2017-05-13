Four people die in plane accident in BiH
Four people were killed in an airplane accident Saturday afternoon in Mostar, some 120 kilometers south from Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo, local media reported. "The plane crashed at 15:50 o'clock in the Jasenica settlement near Mostar," said Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Interior Ministry's Operational Center.
