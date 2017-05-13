Four people die in plane accident in BiH

Four people die in plane accident in BiH

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Four people were killed in an airplane accident Saturday afternoon in Mostar, some 120 kilometers south from Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo, local media reported. "The plane crashed at 15:50 o'clock in the Jasenica settlement near Mostar," said Herzegovina-Neretva Canton Interior Ministry's Operational Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC