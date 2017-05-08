BiH extends congratulations to French President-elect Macron
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic on Monday extended congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his victory in the French presidential election. "I would like to extend sincere congratulations and wish you success in performing the duty of a president of the Republic of France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC