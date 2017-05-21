Ball to mark friendship between BiH, ...

Ball to mark friendship between BiH, Austria held in BiH

Dance couples dance the waltz during the "First Austrian Ball" inside the City Hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina , on May 20, 2017. The ball is dedicated to dance and friendship between BiH and Austria and it is the first event of its kind in Sarajevo.

