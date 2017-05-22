Balkans Leaders To Meet With EU's Mogherini To Discuss 'Way Forward'

The leaders of six Western Balkans countries are scheduled to meet with the European Union's top diplomat on May 24 to discuss ways to overcome rising tensions and further their bids to join the EU. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini invited the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Serbia to discuss the region's fast-moving political developments at a working dinner in Brussels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.