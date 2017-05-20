700 runners took part in the first ni...

700 runners took part in the first night race in BiH

Read more: Xinhuanet

Seven hundred runners took part in the first Merkur Ran4lifestyle night race on Friday night, one of a growing number of sporting events taking root in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina . The Merkur Run4lifestyle includes 10km race through the city center of BiH's capital Sarajevo.

Chicago, IL

