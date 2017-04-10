World's Tallest Men Trace Back to Pal...

World's Tallest Men Trace Back to Paleolithic Mammoth Hunters

Men from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia, and Montenegro are, on average, the tallest in the world, according to new research that helps to explain why such individuals often grow to six feet and more in height. Their stature appears to be at least partly a genetic legacy of the Upper Paleolithic Gravettian culture, says the study , which is published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Chicago, IL

