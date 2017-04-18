Turkish Human Rights Foundation Chair...

Turkish Human Rights Foundation Chair Fincanc receives human rights award

Turkish Daily News

Professor Sebnem Korur Fincanc , the chair of the Turkish Human Rights Foundation , received the Physicians for Human Rights' Human Rights Award on April 18 at a ceremony in New York. The PHR released a statement regarding Fincanc , hailing her as an anti-torture expert who has dedicated her career to defending human rights.

