Slovenia supports BiH on Euro-Atlantic path: Slovenian PM
Slovenia supports Bosnia and Herzegovina on its way to EU and NATO, visiting Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar said here on Monday. The prime minister stressed that BiH, like Slovenia, is a European state and that both countries are part of a big European family.
