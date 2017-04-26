Scenery of Vrelo Bosne public park in BiH
A view of a spring of the Bosna river is seen at Vrelo Bosne public park on the outskirts of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on April 25, 2017. Vrelo Bosne, also called Spring of the Bosna river, featuring a spring of the River Bosna, is one of the country's popular natural landmarks and provides a quiet escape from an otherwise busy city life.
