Sarajevo celebrates 555 years since its establishment
Sarajevo has retained its multiethnic course, mayor of capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on Thursday, as it celebrated 555 years since its establishment. In the presence of a large number of citizens and the media, mayor of Sarajevo Abdulah Skaka emphasized the city would retain its uniqueness while following modern world trends.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
