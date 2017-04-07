Sarajevo celebrates 555 years since i...

Sarajevo celebrates 555 years since its establishment

Sarajevo has retained its multiethnic course, mayor of capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on Thursday, as it celebrated 555 years since its establishment. In the presence of a large number of citizens and the media, mayor of Sarajevo Abdulah Skaka emphasized the city would retain its uniqueness while following modern world trends.

Chicago, IL

