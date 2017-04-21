Public Schedule: Public Schedule: Apr...

Public Schedule: Public Schedule: April 21, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: State Department

2:00 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with Bosnia and Herzegovina Council of Ministers Chairman Denis Zvizdic, at the Department of State. 2:45 p.m. Under Secretary Shannon meets with Lebanese Parliamentarians, at the Department of State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC