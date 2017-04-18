In Ottoman Traditions? Why Muslims in...

In Ottoman Traditions? Why Muslims in Serbia, Bosnia Hail Erdogan's Victory

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's declaration of victory in Sunday's constitutional referendum to expand his presidential authority has been hailed by the Muslim communities in Serbia and neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina. Political analysts and diplomats explained to Sputnik Serbia what they now expect from the Turkish leader.

Chicago, IL

