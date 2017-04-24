Hari Mata Hari wouldn't say no to a E...

Hari Mata Hari wouldn't say no to a Eurovision return

The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina at Eurovision 2006, Hari Mata Hari, has hinted at a possible return to the contest. The singer represented his country with the entry "Lejla", composed by Eurovision veteran A1 2eljko JoksimoviA .

Chicago, IL

