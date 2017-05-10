Full Frame: The Story Behind the Image

Friday Apr 28

Water Under the Old Bridge Peda Pepic knew the shot he wanted of Stari Most , a famous 16th-century Ottoman bridge in the city of Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina but he was running out of time. "The biggest challenge was to get on location in time to shoot it during 'blue hour,'" he says.

