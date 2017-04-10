Facebook to use photo-matching to block repeat 'revenge porn'

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File photo Facebook Inc is adding tools on Wednesday to make it easier for users to report so-called "revenge porn" and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.