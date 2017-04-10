Facebook to use photo-matching to blo...

Facebook to use photo-matching to block repeat 'revenge porn'

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Daily Star

A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File photo Facebook Inc is adding tools on Wednesday to make it easier for users to report so-called "revenge porn" and to automatically prevent the images from being shared again once they have been banned, the company said.

