Eurovision 2017: all you need to know
The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be the 62nd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. It will take place in the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, following Ukraine's victory at the 2016 contest in Stockholm with the song "1944", written and performed by Jamala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC