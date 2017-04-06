European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
The European Court of Human Rights on April 6, 2017, ruled the forced sterilization of transgender people who are seeking legal recognition of their gender identity violates their human rights. The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ruled the forced sterilization of transgender people who are seeking legal recognition of their gender identity violates their human rights.
