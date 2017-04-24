EU to impose political monitoring on ...

EU to impose political monitoring on Turkey over human rights

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Egypt Today

The assembly attributed its decision to recent human rights violations in Turkey. The assembly has thus put Turkey on the list of countries with flagrant problems in democracy, which also includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

