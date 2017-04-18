Dino Merlin receives City of Sarajevo...

Dino Merlin receives City of Sarajevo Award

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 1999 and 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, Dino Merlin, is the recipient of this year's City of Sarajevo Award, which is given to prominent individuals on the anniversary marking the city's liberation after World War II. Dino Merlin was the recipient of the award in the field of culture and art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC