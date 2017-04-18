Dino Merlin receives City of Sarajevo Award
The representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 1999 and 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, Dino Merlin, is the recipient of this year's City of Sarajevo Award, which is given to prominent individuals on the anniversary marking the city's liberation after World War II. Dino Merlin was the recipient of the award in the field of culture and art.
