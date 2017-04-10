The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with disabilities has published findings on the countries it reviewed during its latest session from 20 March to 12 April: Moldova, Iran, Cyprus, Jordan, Armenia, Honduras, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. These are among the 173 States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 independent human rights experts.

