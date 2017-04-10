Committee on the Rights of Persons wi...

Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Scoop

The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with disabilities has published findings on the countries it reviewed during its latest session from 20 March to 12 April: Moldova, Iran, Cyprus, Jordan, Armenia, Honduras, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. These are among the 173 States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 independent human rights experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sep '16) Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC