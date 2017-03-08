Work starts on Health Center to be built in Bosnia and Herzegovina...

Work starts on Health Center to be bu...

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for a new building of the Health Center in the city of Kotor Varos, Bosnia and Herzegovina, which will be constructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Participants in the ceremony included Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, mayor of Kotor Varos Zdenko Sakan, deputy mayor Mladen Trivunovic, president of Municipal Assembly of Kotor Varos Ibrahim Palic, director of the Health Center Vladimir Bibic, staff of Azerbaijan`s diplomatic corps in Bosnia and Herzegovina, officials of the Presidential Administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as local public figures.

