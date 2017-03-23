UN disability rights committee opens ...

UN disability rights committee opens with a call to spotlight gender issues

Monday Mar 20

New York, Mar 21 : The United Nations committee monitoring efforts to protect rights of persons with disabilities on Monday opened its spring session on Monday in Geneva with a call to pay special attention to gender issues. We do urge you to ensure a strong gender basis is built in to your agenda this year, and we urge you to take special care to ensure that the voice and experience of girls and women resonates within your deliberations, the UNs Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Kate Gilmore told the 17th session of the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which runs 12 April.

Chicago, IL

