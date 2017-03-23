Russia to pay off Soviet debt with $125 mln for Bosnia and Herzegovina
Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday. "Bosnia and Herzegovina remained the only country among the former Soviet Union's creditors before whom had an unpaid debt," Storchak said in an emailed statement.
