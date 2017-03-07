Northwestern University's Dolphin Show to Tour Bosnia and Herzegovina

Northwestern University 's Dolphin Show, America's largest student-produced musical, is proud to announce that its 75th annual production, Little Shop of Horrors, will tour Bosnia and Herzegovina after a successful run in Cahn Auditorium this past January. The tour is part of the U.S. Embassy to Bosnia and Herzegovina's cultural diplomacy program and will be the first production of this well-loved musical in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

