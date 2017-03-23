Juncker to US: If the EU collapses, t...

Juncker to US: If the EU collapses, there will be war in Balkans

15 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned US Vice President Mike Spence of another war in the Western Balkans if the EU collapses, including as a result of Donald Trump encouraging member states to leave after Brexit. Mike Pence was in Brussels on 20 February, but details of what was discussed were only disclosed by Juncker, who spoke to the Financial Times in an exclusive interview published today .

Chicago, IL

