Interview: BiH-China economic relatio...

Interview: BiH-China economic relations strengthened thanks to 16+1 mechanism: minister

17 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The economic relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and China have strengthened within the frameworks of the 16+1 mechanism, BiH Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Mirko Sarovic said here Monday. During an interview with Xinhua, Sarovic noted that bilateral trade volume between the two countries has increased year-on-year ever since the first summit of China and the 16 Central and Eastern European countries in Warsaw in 2012.

Chicago, IL

