His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wednesday Mar 1

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to President Mladen Ivanic, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of his country's Independence Anniversary.

