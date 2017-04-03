Europe Qualifiers: Bosnia hammers Gib...

Europe Qualifiers: Bosnia hammers Gibraltar 5-0

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed its third World Cup qualifying win by hammering Gibraltar 5-0 in Europe Group H on Saturday. Gibraltar's defense was no match for the pacey Bosnians, and Vedad Ibisevic scored twice before the break.

Chicago, IL

