EU to recommit support to Balkan candidate countries

European Union leaders will pledge "unequivocal support" for the Balkans today in order to counter Russian influence and reinvigorate the region's bid to join the bloc, diplomats said. The leaders will make the promise at a summit dinner in Brussels in a reflection of the alarm in European capitals that the bloc's plan to transform six Western Balkan states into thriving market democracies is at risk of collapse.

