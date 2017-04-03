EU Peacekeepers Ready to Intervene in...

EU Peacekeepers Ready to Intervene in Bosnia if New Strife Erupts

The European Union peacekeeping force in Bosnia warned its political leaders Tuesday that it was prepared to intervene at short notice should violence resume two decades after the end of its ethnic war that killed 100,000 people. Concerns are rising about increasing instability in the historically volatile Balkans, including secessionist pressures in Bosnia, a parliamentary boycott in Montenegro, and renewed tensions between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo.

