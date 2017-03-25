Edin Dzeko of BiH awarded with State Award for Sports in 2016

The captain of the football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina and AS Roma's striker Edin Dzeko and the Minister of Civil Affairs of BiH Adil Osmanovic pose for a photo in Sarajevo, BiH, March 24, 2017. The Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH awarded Edin Dzeko with the State Award for Sports in 2016 on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.