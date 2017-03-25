Edin Dzeko of BiH awarded with State ...

Edin Dzeko of BiH awarded with State Award for Sports in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The captain of the football team of Bosnia and Herzegovina and AS Roma's striker Edin Dzeko and the Minister of Civil Affairs of BiH Adil Osmanovic pose for a photo in Sarajevo, BiH, March 24, 2017. The Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH awarded Edin Dzeko with the State Award for Sports in 2016 on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16) Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC