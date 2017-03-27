Azerbaijani MP draws Nato Pa`s attent...

Azerbaijani MP draws Nato Pa`s attention to threats posed by Karabakh conflict

Read more: Today.Az

Azerbaijani MP Kamran Bayramov has drawn the attention of participants of the 94th NATO Parliamentary Assembly Rose Roth seminar in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to the threats posed by the unresolved Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said the conflict poses real threats to Europe.

Chicago, IL

