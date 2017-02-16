Survivors, Dutch soldiers reflect on ...

Survivors, Dutch soldiers reflect on Srebrenica in new exhibition

Thursday Feb 9

Former Dutch peacekeepers and bereaved Bosnian Muslims confronted painful memories on Thursday at the opening of a new permanent exhibition in Srebrenica, where Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 people in 1995. Survivors of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre watch a Dutch - designed exhibition opened near former U.N. safe base in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina February 9, 2017.

