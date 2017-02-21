Spotify to relocate, more than double...

Spotify to relocate, more than double U.S workforce: New York state governor

Thursday Feb 16

Earphones are seen on a tablet screen with a Spotify logo on it, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 20, 2014. Swedish music streaming service Spotify will move its U.S headquarters and more than double its workforce in the country by next year, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

