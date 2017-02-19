Russia to pay off foreign debts of fo...

Russia to pay off foreign debts of former Soviet Union by end of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Russia will pay off all the USSR foreign debts by the end of this year, with the last tranche to be paid to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the Russian Finance Ministry on Friday. "The agreement is technically ready for a long time, the two countries have already initialed it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb 6 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC