Russia to complete repayment of external debts of USSR in 2017

20 hrs ago

Russia will completely repay external debts of the USSR in 2017, the Izvestia informed. The last tranche due to Bosnia and Herzegovina will be paid in the months ahead.

Chicago, IL

