Resilient but shaky Bosnia marks a year since EU application

No-one expects BiH to join the EU anytime soon but Brussels could do more to support the country's ambitions. [ Shutterstock ] In the year since Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted its formal application to join the European Union, little has gone according to plan for the fragile country, writes Sanford Henry.

