Reality star makes bombshell prostitute confession - " and says she beds TEN men a day
THE reality TV star who shocked the world by admitting she is a prostitute has further amazed by revealing her gruelling workload - having sex with up to TEN men a day. Senada Nurkic, 24, is a reality star from Bosnia and Herzegovina also known by the stage name Maca Diskrecia, which means P***y Discretion.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 6
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
