Photo story: Guinness record holder -- Edin Kajevic

Edin Kajevic poses for a photo inside his house in Visoko, around 30km northwest from Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Feb. 21, 2017. Edin Kajevic set record for the Guinness Book of Records when he smashed with his elbow 40 coconuts per one minute in 2014.

Chicago, IL

