Montenegro wants to take part in IAP construction

Montenegro has a strong interest in taking part in the construction of the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline , said the country's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to the country Eldar Hasanov, said the message on the website of Montenegrin government.

Chicago, IL

