Montenegro wants to take part in IAP construction
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Montenegro has a strong interest in taking part in the construction of the Ionian Adriatic Pipeline , said the country's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. He made the remarks during the meeting with Azerbaijan's ambassador to the country Eldar Hasanov, said the message on the website of Montenegrin government.
