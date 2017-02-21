Montenegro: Riding the referendum caravan
As Montenegro pushes ahead with its bid to join NATO, the pro-Russian, hardline opposition, hoping to block the accession, is using 'neutrality' as its ammunition to fight what it calls a pro-Western 'mafia regime'. Marko Milacic, a firebrand young opposition activist, who is a coalition partner of the Democratic Front, the hardline opposition in Montenegro described as pro-Russian and pro-Serbian, told EURACTIV that NATO is turning the country into a Ukraine-like model.
