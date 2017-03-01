MOL Group Eyes Talents for Its GROWWW Program
Fresh graduates and young professionals with up to one year experience who plan their career with one of the largest corporations in the Central Eastern European region will have a unique opportunity to pursue their goals. In line with the MOL Group 2030 strategy, the company looks to the future and aspires to provide the best and most desirable services to people on the move, and in order to achieve these goals, MOL Group needs new and open-minded talents more than ever.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 6
|Judge Phart
|60
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
